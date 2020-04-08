It’s my opinion that the need for image quality will reduce over the next year. More and more content is being consumed via the mobile phone, and the need for perfect image quality is not there. I think there will be a shift in focus for manufacturers. Content is king, and I think it will really start to play a larger role in how image quality is defined. Don’t get me wrong, we’re not going back to 480p, but anything more than 4k will not matter as much on the smaller devices. These are ever-changing times we live in, and you never know what’s around the corner, but one thing is for sure if everyone is forced to stay home with their family there will be plenty of time to consume content.