A clear positive of retiring Baby Boomers is that many positions across the security industry (from business leaders to the most junior roles) will be becoming available. However, on the flipside there is a continued lack of young people entering the security sector, which is making filling these positions more of a challenge. There are many excellent apprenticeship schemes available (such as the BSIA’s Skills for Security in the U.K.), but we still need to encourage young people to follow this career path. There are distinct benefits to our industry as a whole if we can achieve this, with new blood that is often technology and communications-savvy and keen to question the way things are done, helping to develop and refine security offerings to evolving needs. With regards to the market itself, we will also be seeing a larger percentage of retired people requiring safety and protection.