Artificial Intelligence. You’ve heard the words in just about every facet of our lives, just two words, and they’re quite possibly the most moving, life-changing words employed in everyday conversations. So what exactly is AI, who currently uses it and should be using it?

What is AI?

AI is a powerful way of collecting, qualifying and quantifying data toward a meaningful conclusion to help us reach decisions more quickly or automate processes which could be considered mundane or repetitive. AI in its previous state was known as “machine learning” or “machine processing” which has evolved into “deep learning” or, here in the present, Artificial Intelligence.

AI as it applies to the security and surveillance industry provides us the ability to discover and process meaningful information more quickly than at any other time in modern history. Flashback - VCR tapes, blurred images, fast-forward, rewind and repeat. This process became digital, though continued to be very time-consuming. Today’s surveillance video management systems have automated many of these processes with features like “museum search” seeking an object removed from a camera view or “motion detection” to create alerts when objects move through a selected viewpoint. These features are often confused with AI, and are really supportive analytics of the Artificial Intelligence, not AI themselves.

Machine Learning

Fully appreciating AI means employment of a machine or series of machines to collect, process and produce information obtained from basic video features or analytics. What the machines learn depends on what is asked of them. The truth is, the only way the AI can become meaningful is if there is enough information learned to provide the results desired. If there isn’t enough info, then we must dig deeper for information or learn more, properly described as “deep-learning” AI. Translated, this means that we need to learn more on a deeper level in order to obtain the collaborative combined information necessary to produce the desired result.

Deep learning AI

Deep learning AI can afford us the ability to understand more about person characteristic traits & behaviors. Applying this information can then further be applied to understand how to interpret patterns of behavior with the end goal of predictable behavior. This prediction requires some degree of human interpretation so that we are able to position ourselves to disrupt patterns of negative behavior or simply look for persons of interest based on these patterns of behavior. These same patterns evolve into intelligence which over time increases the machine’s ability to more accurately predict patterns that could allow for actions to be taken as a result. This intelligence which is now actionable could translate to life safety such as stopping a production manufacturing process, if a person were to move into an area where they shouldn’t be which might put them in danger.

Useful applications of intelligence 

Informative knowledge or intelligence gathered could be useful in retail applications as well by simply collecting traffic patterns as patrons enter a showroom. This is often displayed in the form of heat mapping of the most commonly traveled paths or determining choke points that detract from a shopper’s experience within the retail establishment. It could also mean relocating signage to more heavily traveled foot-paths to gain the highest possible exposure to communicating a sale or similar notice, perhaps lending itself to driving higher interest to a sale or product capability. Some of this signage or direction could even translate to increased revenues by realigning the customer engagement and purchasing points.

Actionable Intelligence

From a surveillance perspective, AI could be retranslated to actionable intelligence by providing behavioral data to allow law enforcement to engage individuals with malicious intent earlier, thus preventing crimes in whole or in part based on previously learned data. The data collection points now begin to depart from a more benign, passive role into an actionable role. As a result, new questions are being asked regarding the cameras intended purpose or role of its viewpoint such as detection, observation, recognition or identification.

Detecting human presence

By way of example, a camera or data collector may need to detect human presence, as well as positively identify who the person is. So the analytic trip line is crossed or motion box activated or counter-flow is detected which then creates an alert for a guard or observer to take action. Further up the food chain, a supervisor is also notified and the facial characteristics are captured. These remain camera analytics, but now we feed this collected facial information to a graphic processing unit (GPU) which could be employed to compare captured characteristics with pre-loaded facial characteristics. When the two sources are compared and a match produced, an alert could be generated which results in an intervention or other similar action with the effort of preventing a further action. This process- detect, disrupt, deter or detain could be considered life-saving by predictably displaying possible outcomes in advance of the intended actions.

The next level is deep-learning AI which employs the same characteristics to determine where else within the CCTV ecosystem the individual may have been previously by comparatively analyzing other collected video data. This becomes deep-learning AI when the GPU machine is able to learn from user-tagged positive identification, which the machine learns and begins to further reprocess its own data to further understand where else the person of interest (POI) may have existed on the ecosystem and more correctly improve its own predictive capabilities, thus becoming faster at displaying alerts and better at the discovery of previously archived video data.

The future

In conclusion, the future of these “predictables” wholly rests in the hands of the purchasing end-user. Our job is to help everyone understand the capabilities and theirs is to continue to make the investment so that the research perpetuates upon itself. Just think where we’d be if purchasers didn’t invest in the smartphone?

 

 

Stephen Farkas
Regional Sales Manager, IndigoVision Inc.

New HID Signo readers are open, connected and ‘future-proof’
New HID Signo readers are open, connected and ‘future-proof’

HID Global is introducing a new “flagship” line of access control readers as successors to the iCLASS line. The new HID Signo readers will support 15 different credentialing formats and communicate using the latest NFC (near field communication), BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) standards. HID Global says the new readers will simplify integration to more secure and mobile credentials.  HID Global has invested in a “future-proof” approach that both accommodates a variety of current market needs and can adapt to embrace new technologies as they come onto the market. The new line incorporates “all the hardware you need,” combining the capabilities of older generations of readers into a single product. Simplifying the choice of readers The new reader line seeks to simplify the choice of readers in a time when a variety of trends is complicating the access control market, from cloud systems to mobile access to identity management. “We are simplifying the way we bring our products to market, and baking it all into our readers,” says Harm Radstaak, HID Global Vice President and Managing Director. “If an installer takes a reader out of the box and mounts it on the wall, it just works.” We are simplifying the way we bring our products to market" In designing the product, HID sought feedback from channel partners, installers, consultants and end users on how the new readers would function. In addition, the company sought advice from architects on the design of the product. Aesthetics and industrial design elements were a priority because they ideally reflect the quality and “promise” of how the product will perform. Cybersecurity Cybersecurity is another emphasis. The readers store cryptographic keys and process cryptographic operations on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware, and custom authentication keys can be used for organisations who prefer that level of control. EAL6+ certification is a designation of the Evaluation Assurance Level of an IT product or system (the highest score is EAL7). Signo also includes a velocity checking feature designed to mitigate and thwart brute force attacks. “The new Signo line is a continuation of the journey we have been on,” says Radstaak. “It is the natural succession of what we have been doing for years, and it underlines our position in the market.”  By natively supporting mobile credentials, the new product line reinforces HID’s commitment to mobile systems, which the company first brought to market in 2014. Signo readers also include Enhanced Contactless polling to support mobile credentials in Apple Wallet. Addressing standards Embracing the OSDP standard, which was created in 2008, also addresses the growing customer need for bi-directional, secure communications. There is built-in support for OSDP Secure Channel as well as legacy Wiegand communication for organisations seeking to transition. Signo incorporates support for most credential technologies globally, including Seos, credentials with HID’s Secure Identity Object, and a variety of 125kHz legacy technologies such as Indala and Prox. The flexibility and openness of Signo is a response to the acceleration of new technologies entering the access control market. “If you look at new technologies in general, our market has been slow in adopting them,” says Radstaak. “However, with new entrants in the market, new technologies, new device manufacturers and artificial intelligence (AI), I believe the market is adopting new technologies much faster than before. Users are much savvier.” The consumer Administrators will be able to remotely configure and diagnose readers Radstaak says he expects market adoption of the new readers will be fast. “Customers have been waiting for this platform,” he says. “This has been a tremendous investment for HID Global, and it underlines our position in the market with its open platform, simplicity and future-proofing. We are prepared for whatever comes next technology-wise.” With Signo readers, administrators will be able to remotely configure and diagnose readers as well as monitor status through a centrally managed and connected reader ecosystem. As a member of the FiRA Consortium, HID Global has advocated bringing new technology to market based on the “fine ranging” capabilities of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which has applications in detection of the precise location or presence of a connected device or object. It’s the kind of technology that Signo platform’s “future-proofing” approach is geared to accommodate. “As the capability unfolds, we will be there to adapt,” says Radstaak.

