The real possibility of advancing intelligence through deep learning and other AI-driven technology applied to video is that, in the long term, we’re not going to be looking at the video until after something has happened. The goal of gathering this high level of intelligence through video has the potential to be automated to the point that security operators will not be required to make the decisions necessary for response. Instead, the intelligence-driven next steps will be automatically communicated to various stakeholders — from on-site guards to local police/fire departments. Instead, when security leaders access the video that corresponds to an incident, it will be because they want to see the incident for themselves. And isn’t the automation, the ability to streamline response, and the instantaneous response the goal of an overall, data-rich surveillance strategy? For almost any enterprise, the answer is yes.