The parallels to a century ago are intriguing, with the Spanish Flu pandemic mirroring that of COVID-19. The “roaring twenties” saw a period of increased social and leisure time spending following war and disease, which could possibly indicate what our society may do once social restrictions have been lifted. Should this happen, then there will undoubtedly be impacts in the leisure and hospitality sectors, travel, accommodation, retail (physical and online), which will have a knock-on effect in demand for security services in these sectors. However, with many other uncertainties in the mix (the post-pandemic economies and Brexit to name two), a “boom time” is by no means assured in my opinion. If history has taught us anything (and indeed the last 12 months specifically), it is that the future is never certain, and you need to be prepared for any eventuality.